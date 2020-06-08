Self-confessed killer of lover pleads not guilty

RUNDU - The case of a man, who stands accused of allegedly killing his lover in the Mukwe area and burying her remains in Rundu two years ago, was last week postponed to 13 July for the prosecutor general’s decision.

Castro Domingo, who in 2018 allegedly confessed to the killing of his girlfriend Cecilia Murotwa, last week pleaded not guilty in the Rundu Magistrate’s Court when he appeared on a charge of murder read with the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act and a charge of defeating and obstructing the course of justice. In 2018, Domingo had reportedly confessed that he strangled his girlfriend to death at Mukwe and transported the corpse 200 kilometres to Rundu where he secretely buried her lifeless body in a shallow grave.

Domingo was recently released from custody after a Rundu magistrate provisionally struck the case from the court roll because the State was not ready to proceed with the prosecution, Namibian Sun reported. However, he was rearrested because of the public outcry. The family of the victim also staged a demonstration last week outside the court and handed over the petition to prosecutor Simba Nduna in which they pleaded for the suspect not to be released.

“To our dismay and shock as a family, we only learned about the accused’s release from custody through social media platforms, messages and calls from equally disappointed and terrified family, colleagues and the general public last week,” said the petition. The family in their petition also said they were shocked by his presence in the corridors of malls and the streets of Rundu and this brought fresh memories of their painful loss. “As a family, we felt so lost, humiliated, abandoned and rejected by our justice system for being insensitive to our loss of such a young innocent life in such a gruesome manner,” the petition read.

“We demand answers to this insensitive release of the accused and justice for Cecilia. We also demand that no bail must be granted to him as this may add salt to injury.”

