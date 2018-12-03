Selma Kamanya heads for Miss Universe

Onesmus Embula

WINDHOEK – Miss Namibia, Selma Kamanya (22) last Thursday landed in Bangkok, Thailand, where contestants are getting to know each other during the first week of arrival ahead of the Miss Universe beauty pageant scheduled for December 16.

Upon her departure, Kamanya in her briefing revealed her national costume of Miss Universe 2018, depicting an inspiration of building a diamond generation.

Designed by Cobus Möller, Miss Namibia’s costume is inspired by Namibia’s crown jewel, a rare quality

diamond.

“This awe-inspiring national costume worn by Miss Namibia represents the essence of Namibia, a country renowned worldwide for its magnificent diamonds. It embodies the proud spirit of this country,” read her statement. In addition, the many facet glorious diversity and contrast facets on the costume, mirrors that of a true diamond. “It reflects the magnificent diverse Namibian landscape where the oldest desert in the World meets the Atlantic Ocean,” adds the statement.

Moreover, her costume is referred to a captivating unique allure, breath taking and charming, much like unique Namibia, the land of immense starry skies, sparkling ocean and multi-faceted, contrasting ever changing landscapes.

Remarkably, her bodysuit is ablaze with faux diamonds holding an intricately worked ‘wing’ representing one extremely large diamond, which will sparkle continually on stage. Notably, the costume is complemented a diamond headset to complete the look.

In fact, Miss Namibia is a true Namibian diamond, dedicated and worthy of honour, to be viewed with awe, care and immense respect, hence a Namibian support come December 16.



