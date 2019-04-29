Seven-year-old girl drowns in Kavango River 

TONDORO - A seven-year-old girl drowned and died on Thursday last week while playing along the Kavango River with other kids at Tondoro village in Tondoro Constituency of Kavango West.

The deceased allegedly left home with her older cousin who went to wash her clothes at the river.

“According to the witness, the deceased was playing with her fellow young kids before drowning. The body was discovered in the river by one adult woman. The deceased was identified as Mangundu Sostern, she was seven years, next of kin were informed and identification of the body was done,” said the Kavango West crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Rudolf Mbumba who confirmed the sad incident.

The police have cautioned parents and other adults to watch over their kids whilst at the river or make sure they don’t go at the river to play as the river is a risk on its own and children may even be victims of crocodile attacks.

The body was taken to Nankudu mortuary awaiting post-mortem and investigations continues.

2019-04-29 09:24:11 5 hours ago