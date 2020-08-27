Shack dwellers receive plots Staff Reporter National Khomas

Hilma Hashange

Members of the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia in Maltahöhe in the Hardap region recently received plots to build their houses.

The Maltahöhe Village Council allocated the 32 plots to paid-up members of the association and were officially handed over by Hardap governor Reverend Salomon April. The Shack Dwellers Federation is a community-based savings group where members save up to about N$2000 to secure land to build houses for low income households.

Sarah Hausiku, a recipient of one of the plots expressed her excitement on finally being able to own a house. “I stay far at the zinc houses and after the effect of the wind and rain, I was advised to join the shack dwellers association. I did not save a large sum of money like N$50 at a time, but I only saved cents, so it added up to N$2 000. I’m now going to live in a brick house,” said an elated Hausiku.

Aletha Kinda who stays with her parents said she always hoped to own a house. One of my cousins was already in the shack dwellers association and told me about the group, so I decided to join them. That’s how I ended up in the group. It was difficult for us to save up, but we managed,” she said.

“I’m happy to have a home, to be able to open and close my own house, I am so happy for my governor and the President for giving me the opportunity to own a house. A big thing happened. Let God bless Daweb people. Let us come out of the zinc houses and support our governor so that our name can stand high,” said another recipient Frederika Fleermuys.

Governor April thanked the local authority for availing land to the low income earners, adding that the housing backlog will be addressed in Maltahöhe.

“The Maltahöhe Village Council has heard what the President said last year when he was declaring these informal settlements as a terrible eye sore for the Namibian nation. Many people have been waiting for too long, so much so that they have turned too negative. Some of you lost hope thinking that the politicians are just promising things that they don’t deliver, so today you are reaping the fruits of some of the promises that were made,” said the governor.



2020-08-27 09:23:46 | 3 hours ago