Shalulile on target as Highlands draw against Wits…continues rich vein of form Otniel Hembapu Sports Khomas

WINDHOEK – Namibian international striker Peter Shalulile on Tuesday again continued his rich vein of form when he scored a crucial opening goal of the match to help steer Highlands Park to a hard-fought 1-all stalemate against Bidvest Wits at the Makhulong Stadium during their Absa Premiership clash.

With Tuesday’s vital goal against the Students as Wits are known, the 27-year old Namibian goal-poacher remained among the Absa Premiership top goal scorers along with AmaZulu’s Bonginkosi Ntuli and Kermit Erasmus of Cape Town City who all have more than seven goals apiece to their names so far.

Shalulile put Highlands ahead when he successfully converted from the spot to make it 1-0 early

on in the first half, but Wits were undeterred and their persistence paid off when Thabang Monare

burgled a point for Wits scoring late in the game for both team to settle for a 1-all draw.

Just last month, Shalulile’s magnificent goal-scoring form was instrumental in helping Namibia secure an important 2-0win over Eritrea during the second leg of their first round 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

He also scored in the first leg, which saw Namibia win 2-1 away in Asmara in September.

As for Tuesday’s match between Highlands and Wits, it was a rather quiet start to the contest, as the first

30 minutes saw no real clear-cut opportunities created. The home side were rewarded for their

brighter opening and took the lead three minutes from the halftime break as Shalulile beat Wits goalkeeper Brendon Petersen from the penalty spot.

The Students came out with more purpose after the interval and started to show more impetus at the top end of the field. Their hard work was rewarded as Monare slotted his spot-kick past home keeper Marlon Heugh in stoppage time to make sure that the Gauteng side takes home a point.

Highlands remain sixth in the PSL standings with 16 points from 12 matches while Wits sit fifth with

the same number of points but have played only eight games so far.

Highlands will be back in Absa Premiership action this weekend when they face Cape Town City away from home. – Adapted from www.sport24.co.za

2019-11-28 09:05:27 | 1 days ago