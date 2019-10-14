Shifeta encourages Namibians to plant trees

Paulina Moses

OMUTHIYA - The Minister of Environment and Tourism, Pohamba Shifeta has encouraged Namibians to plant at least three trees a year in an effort to mitigate climate change risks.

He said this during the celebration of the Arbor Day in Okankolo constituency in Oshikoto region.

In line with the theme for this year, ‘Forests enhance resilience to drought, plant trees to mitigate climate change risks’, Shifeta reminded that the lack of trees and forests has contributed to the severe drought the country has been experiencing.

“Deserts do not receive rain. Namibia is a dry country. We cannot cut down all our trees. This day reminds us to preserve our trees,” he said.

“It is because of a lack of understanding that we cut down trees. However, let’s rather cut branches than the whole tree. Do not burn down a tree just because there is a snake. Yes, we need to clear land for cultivating, but please try to leave some trees in the field. Nature has great importance and without trees we do not get rain,” said Shifeta.

Shifeta told the crowd that he plants at least 50 trees a year and he advised pensioners to plant fruit trees using seeds from fruits they eat and should not rely on commercial seeds.

At the same event, winners of a tree planting competition were awarded. Oshikoto, Ohangwena, Omusati and Oshana regions participated in the competition ahead of Arbor Day.

The first prize winners per region were the host school, Vilho Kamanya Combined School, from Oshikoto region, Nanghonda Combined School from Ohangwena, Anamulenge Primary School from Omusati and Emono Primary School from Oshana region.

Also in attendance were the governor of Oshikoto region, Henock Kankoshi, Councillor of Okankolo Hans Nambodi and former governor of Oshikoto region Vilho Kamanya, who is currently the village headman.

Arbor Day, which is also referred to as tree planting day, is dedicated to planting, caring for and conserving trees. The day originated in the United States of America in 1872, when congressman Julius Sterling Morton appealed to Americans to plant trees.

Namibia celebrates Arbor Day every second Friday in October.

