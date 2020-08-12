Shock as pensioner kills husband, self

SIKONDO - In a tragic incident that has shocked the Kavango West region, a 67-year-old woman, Alida Magdalena Venter yesterday allegedly shot and killed her husband before turning the gun on herself.

The incident reportedly happened after the two were involved in an argument. The husband was identified as Richard John Venter (71). The tragic shooting occurred in the Sikondo area of Kapako constituency. Regional police commander Josephat Abel said the officers dispatched to the scene of crime found the couple already lifeless.

Abel said a daughter of the couple who was suspecious about a call she received from the mother the previous day discovered her parents' bodies on inspection. The mother had asked her to come see her because she might not see her again.

“Details are not yet clear as to what led to the woman shooting her husband and herself. We will give more details as we conclude our preliminary investigations,” said Commissioner Abel. The couple was reportedly living alone. Their next of kin were informed. jmuyamba@nepc.com.na

