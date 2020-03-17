Shock over school principal’s suicide Selma Ikela National Khomas

A 38-year-old school principal from Onambaladi Primary School committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope in his bedroom on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Philipus Sheehama. According to this week’s Namibian Police crime report, no suicide note was found. His next of kin were informed.

Similarly, a case of suicide was opened after a 14-year-old schoolgirl hanged herself with a rope on a tree inside their yard in Windhoek. The girl, Juliana Penehafo Mingeli, was a grade 8 learner at Immanuel Shifidi High School in Katutura. No suicide note was found and her next of kin were informed. Police at Etanga in Kunene region opened an inquest case after the remains of a 70-year-old man, who went missing in February, were discovered in the field by police officials and family members at Ekoto village on Sunday. The deceased, Mukuatavi Kouta Tjisuta, identified the clothes as the one which the deceased wore when he went missing.

“It is alleged the deceased went missing while looking for his missing goats on February 2020 and never returned home,” stated the police report. Police said the family did not report the matter to the police until this past Saturday, as they thought the deceased went to other relatives’ houses. Police in Ondangwa also opened a suicide case after a 33-year-old man hanged himself with a piece of his T-shirt on Friday. The incident happened at Iindjinda village. The deceased has been identified as Johannes Shatipamba Makili. No suicide note was left.

