Shockwaves in Omaheke over Covid-19 case

Hileni Mwandingi

GOBABIS - The first locally transmitted case diagnosed in Gobabis of a 44-year-old female that was reported on Sunday evening by the health minister has sent shockwaves throughout Omaheke.

Although it is the third Covid-19 confirmed case, it became the first locally transmitted case, as the patient had no travel history or outside contact with any confirmed cases prior to her diagnosis.

There are fears there might be unknown cases in the region, which has evoked panic among the community members.

Speaking to the ministry of information in Omaheke yesterday, the regional Health Director, Jeremia Shikulo, said they have started with the surveillance activities, contact tracing and swabbing the contacts from the private facilities where the patient was treated, disinfecting her house, the health facility and ambulance that transported the patient.

Shikulo added that the region so far has enough resources to keep the situation under control. He said the newly constructed eight bedrooms isolation facility is operational and fully equipped to cater to the rising need. It is currently accommodating four patients, two being the region’s first confirmed cases and the other two are truck drivers that tested positive in Botswana who he said will be discharged soon.

He thus urged the community to stay calm and cautioned against the spreading of unconfirmed information, which sometimes is false and could lead to misperceptions and fear.

Shikulo urged community members to check the authenticity of such information by contacting the Health Surveillance Team before sharing it with other members of the community.

He urged residents to adhere to the preventive measures that are in place and working well which are: wearing of masks, sanitising and washing of hands as well as social distancing.

