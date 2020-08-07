Shooting from the hip - When justice, laws & fairness collide Carlos Kambaekwa Sports Khomas

Yours truly has been following with an eagle eye the unfolding events in the annals of domestic football, threatening to make us a laughing stock of world football. For starters, it’s disgusting that those who have been entrusted to administer the daily affairs of the beautiful game have now turned the game into their own battlefield to settle personal scores.

This, whilst the real McCoy of the game (footballers) are at the behest of their unending shenanigans. The players are suffering irreparable psychological damage to their human dignity and social status as a result of the “no work, no pay” system.

An unfortunate exercise that has laterally rendered them, redundant citizens, so to speak. The author is on record having challenged the fashion in which the Young African initial disciplinary case was handled including the subsequent sanction.

Needless to go back there but as I’ve always and still maintains, any case involving dishonesty and violation of standing rules, there’s always the giver and the taker as the main casts, so one cannot divorce the two entities, they go hand in glove, simple as that. The mere fact that the man at the centre of the storm, Zimbabwean national Tapiwa Musikiwa was let off the hook whilst the NPL hierarchy strangely defied a ruling order to allocate the forfeited points to the affected teams, rendered the whole process a mockery of justice from the onset.

Logic suggests that NPL should have appealed the sanction if they were not comfortable with the ruling and subsequent sanction. This blatant miscarriage of justice threw the offenders a lifeline on the basis of technicalities.

Now, the fundamental question that begs an answer is; if Young African appeal was successful, why should the team still be required to cough up an astronomical amount of N$100, 000 in fines?

It does not take a rocket scientist to smell that something is fishy in this whole fracas. Do I really need to remind those who care to listen that the outcome was pre-determined? Some of us have been in this game long enough to know the inner doings of football politics.

I put my head on the block that had it been the previous NFA hierarchy, the outcome would have been different, the fact that Young African were ordered to pay the fine to an expelled entity rings a bell just read carefully between the lines.

What really puzzles the mind is the silence or a rather lukewarm approach of sports authorities including the portfolio ministry, watching this nauseating comedy from the fence. Then, we have the self-styled Progressive Force whose aim is apparently to clean up the mess in domestic football.

Fair enough, my learned friends, if you have genuine intentions of rescuing football the most suitable approach should have been to get the two parties NFA/NPL together on the same table for a dialogue.

The moment you have members of an institution with a vested interest in the outcome of the dispute, it raises suspicion and unnecessary criticism. The outdated biblical philosophy of an eye for eye and tooth for tooth leaves everybody blind. Even an ordinary worker slaving a shoe factory will be brought before a disciplinary hearing for stealing a pair of scissors.

Let us allow due process to take its course, NFA must charge NPL for misconduct/insubordination or bringing the game of football into disrepute. The suspension/expulsion of NPL reminds me of somebody who kills your parents and makes it their duty to adopt the orphanage children of their victim.

We should not fool ourselves into the false belief that one party will be cool without one another, both NFA and NPL need each other for survival and ultimate welfare of Namibian football.

I rest my case!



