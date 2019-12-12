Shovaleka leads referees on Fifa list Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

×

WINDHOEK – One of Namibia’s world renowned football referees Nehemiah Shovaleka and Jonas Shongedi are top of Namibia’s list for the International Football Referees list while six assistants and four female match officials make the Fifa list for 2020.

The Namibia Football Association (NFA) referees coordinator Absalom Goseb confirmed the list and states that 20 names were submitted to be considered by Fifa to officiate official international matches as part of the 2020 referees’ panel.

Shovaleka emerged amongst the top selected referees and is joined by compatriot Jonas Shongedi, while veteran ref Jackson Pavaza is absent from the list this time around.

“Pavaza is no longer a referee. He is now a referee assessor and instructor after so many years of running fields across Namibia and Africa,” said Goseb.

The assistant referees approved by Fifa are Mathew Kanyanga, Sem Singeve, Alex Lumponjani and Matheus Nevonga, who return to the list for another year while Festus Shaningwa and Johannes Shinuna are the newcomers.

Former Brave Gladiator Vistoria Shangula also makes the cut for 2020 after her maiden approval this year and so did Astino Twanyakukwa while Eveline Augustinus is the new referee on the list. Paulina Joel is the only female assistant referee for 2020.

Referees nominated to the Fifa international referees list must pass fitness tests consisting of a series of 40-m sprints, and an interval test consisting of 75-m sprints and 2x 12,5-m recovery walks. Assistant referees nominated to the list must pass fitness tests consisting of a CODA drill, a series of 30-m sprints and an interval test consisting of 75-metre sprints and 2x 12,5-m recovery walks.

Members of the women’s list are only allowed to work men’s international matches if they have completed the men’s fitness tests. A referee must be at least 25 years old on 1 January, to be eligible for international referee listing nomination in that particular calendar year. An assistant referee is eligible at the age of 23.

2019-12-12 08:34:19 | 4 hours ago