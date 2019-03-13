Simataa asks police chief to criminally charge Mwoombola

WINDHOEK - Secretary to Cabinet George Simataa has asked police chief Sebastian Ndeitunga to consider instituting criminal charges against former health executive director Andreas Mwoombola for fraud and corruption.

The allegations stem from the time Mwoombola served as executive director at the Ministry of Health and Social Services in 2017.

He was later transferred to the Office of the Prime Minister after he fell out with then health minister Bernard Haufiku.

Simataa told Ndeitunga that the former executive director resigned from the public service while a disciplinary hearing against him was underway.



In the letter seen by New Era, the PM said she wrote the letter to Ndeitunga to look into the matter since Mwoombola has left the public service with a pending case.

“I am forwarding the matter to the Office of the Inspector General of the Namibian Police to consider the possibility of instituting a criminal case against him,” Kuugongelwa-Amadhila noted.

Ndeitunga was not available for comment yesterday, but his deputy, Major General Anna-Marie Nainda confirmed that the letter is receiving police attention.

“The matter was received by the Inspector General’s office. Normally in cases like this, a team is formed up to analyse the information received. And then this team will advise the Inspector General on the way forward. That is all I can say for now,” Nainda said.

Mwoombola’s last working day at the Office of the Prime Minister was February 28.

The disciplinary case against Mwoombola is related to allegations of financial mismanagement, irregular tender awarding, and potential conflicts of interest during his time at the health ministry.

Mwoombola was suspended over allegations that the health ministry irregularly or unprocedurally awarded N$250 million worth of tenders to companies allegedly linked to him and other officials in the ministry.

Mwoombola denied these allegations as false and lack substantiation at the time.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said the disciplinary proceedings against Mwoombola took place in September, October 19 and November 2017.

Shivute Indongo chairs the disciplinary hearing.

Mwoombola could not be reached for comment.



2019-03-13 09:28:02 19 days ago