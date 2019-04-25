Simon Jnr challenges Indongo

WINDHOEK – With the Namibia junior welterweight title in the bag and a clean record in nine professional fights, Harry Simon Jnr says he is ready to clean up the local welterweight division but before moving on to conquer the global arena, he first wants to take Namibia’s former triple world champion Julius ‘Blue Machine’ Indongo to the cleaners.

A clearly confident Simon Jnr has declared his readiness to face Indongo in his next fight and he is ready to match him in every department.

“I feel pretty confident right now and I am happy with the progress I have made so far. My trainer and mentor has taken me a step closer to much bigger fights, step by step, and every fight I have had so far was a step in that direction. I am ready to take on Indongo, anytime, anywhere and any place and I think that it will be my biggest fight so far,” said the fast-improving Simon Jnr.

Nestor Tobias, promoter at MTC Sunshine Promotions, has taken note of his boxer’s ambitions. “Well I am sure he has discussed it with the coaching staff and if they say they are ready then I believe them. I am ready to make this fight happen and start getting negotiations in place. What a fight that will be for such a young and talented boxer like Harry Simon Jnr and I am confident that he will win,” said Tobias.

