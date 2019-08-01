Simon Jr wants to use Zimbabwe’s Musariri as stepping stone

WINDHOEK – Namibia’s young boxing sensation Harry Simon Jr says he is ready to leave lasting memories at the upcoming ‘The Battle: Namibia vs China’ boxing bonanza slated for the Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair this month.

Simon Jr, who is the son of Namibian legendary boxer Harry ‘The Terminator’ Simon, will step into the ring for his 10th professional fight against Zimbabwe’s Philip Musariri in defence of his recently acquired junior welterweight national title.

The young fighter, who was brave enough to call out the country’s former triple world champion Julius Indongo for a fight not so long ago, says he is not scared of anyone in the junior welterweight division and while many regard him as just a prospect, he is ready to do battle with everyone, adding that he is taking it one win at a time. “I am really enjoying my boxing at the moment. I am fortunate to be fighting so often which gives me an opportunity to build my record and gain the required experience. I am blessed to be in such a positive and energetic camp at MTC Sunshine Promotions and looking forward to displaying spectacular boxing at the Ongwediva Trade Fair on 24 August. I invite the fans to come out and see world class boxing from the best of the best, and get real value for their money,” said Simon Jr.

The Namibia vs China battle is scheduled for the 24th August with the main bout between Mike Shonena and China’s Youli Dong. A total of nine undercard fighters will also be in action on the night, which promises to produce nothing but thrilling action at all ends.

Tickets cost N$100 for standard tickets and N$10 000 for a VIP table seating 10 people, and tickets are available at all Computicket outlets countrywide at all Shoprite and Checkers stores. Tickets will also be available at the venue.

2019-08-01 07:28:36 8 hours ago