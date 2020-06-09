Six nabbed with drugs

RUNDU – The police last weekend arrested six males aged 18, 20, 25, 26, 27 and 42 for possession and drug dealing. The suspects were arrested in Erongo, Kavango West and //Kharas regions. The six were nabbed on separate events and were in possession and dealing in drugs such as crack cocaine, mandrax tablets and cannabis.

“The value is yet to be determined. Police investigations continue,” read the police report. The accused were due to appear in court yesterday. In a different matter, a case of attempted murder was opened in Rundu after a 25-year-old man was stabbed four times on Friday evening at about 20h30 at Ndama location in Rundu. “It is alleged that a 25 years old male was admitted in the Rundu state hospital and is in a critical condition after he was assaulted and stabbed four times with an unknown object,” reported the police. However, no arrest has been made yet as the police investigations continue.

2020-06-09 09:59:25 | 12 hours ago