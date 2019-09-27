Siya The Entertainer’s dancing clip

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK - South African Kagiso Siya Mabe, known as Siya The Entertainer, made headlines this week with his offish dance moves that made rounds on social media with many social media users finding the clips hilarious.

Low and behold, the Cape Town-born entertainer, who is in the railway industry according to his manager Lucky Mkhize has bookings left right and centre. “He has been getting a lot of gigs lately. He is an MC as well and a dancer and gets to do a lot of other things,” Mkhize informed Entertainment Now!

The clip in discussion is of him dancing was uploaded this week and currently has more than 1000 reactions, more than 800 comments and has been shared close to 4 000 times. “He is a dancer and a performer, what’s weird is that those who book him want him to dance in that way,” explained Mkhize.

Mkhize stated since managing Siya in June last year. “He has been active before I took over as his manager. He gets booked a lot of times and, as we speak, he is having two staff functions in December,” said Mkhize.

Check out what we are talking about and challenge yourself the Siya way. His Facebook name is Siya The Entertainer. Get some tutorials there and shine at the next event you will be attending courtesy of Siya The Entertainer.

