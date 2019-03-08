Skelly gives back to community, has a welcome back bash

Paheja Siririka

Skelly Muuondjo-Fraser can be remembered from her hay days of the Oviritje group called Tjitjekura Tjeriama.

Well, she is back in the country from Canada and is having a welcome back bash tomorrow in the Katutura Community Hall.

She started singing oviritje in 2004 and in 2005; she released an album titled Ondarata noTjange to positive acclaim from many. She went to Canada for greener pasture and singing was still her first love “I continued singing Oviritje for the first three years in Canada,” she says adding that she then went to school, studied law enforcement, got married and had a baby. With the baby on board and a different lifestyle altogether, changes were imminent and she had to adjust to her new life.

Muuondjo-Fraser decided to come back home this year and plough back into her community in Otjinene, her home village. She donated crayons, erasers, Math books, pens, stickers, pencils to the C. Ngatjizeko Primary School, of which she is an alumnus where she completed her Grade 3. This is not the first time Muuondjo-Fraser is giving back to the community having done the same to the Usiel Ndjavera Primary School, also in Otjinene, last year. “The school was in need of bricks to build a library so we donated some bricks for that project,” she said. Muuondjo-Fraser runs the Lady Skelly Children’s Foundation with her husband and the aim is to give back to the community. “This will be a yearly event and next time we will ship large quantity of goods in a container to Namibia,” she assures.



Giving back… Skelly with young learners of C Ngatjizepo Primary School in Otjinene where she donated some stationaries. The Canada-based Oviritje artist is having a welcome back show tomorrow in the Katutura Community Hall.

Photo: Contributed



2019-03-08 10:48:30 24 days ago