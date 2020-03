Speaker of the National Assembly Prof. Peter Katjavivi (centre, seated) poses for a group photo with parliamentary staff, KAS staff and German experts from the Bundestag at the end of a research training workshop. On the right (seated) is Thomas Keller, Country Head of the Konrad-Adenauer Stiftung (KAS). The workshop was facilitated by experts from the German parliament and sponsored by KAS. Photo: George Sanzila

2020-03-04 07:24:44 | 1 days ago