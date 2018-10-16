Small livestock farmers awarded

WINDHOEK - Bank Windhoek awarded the winners of the Small Livestock Section at the recently concluded Windhoek Industrial and Agricultural Show.

Twenty-year-old Michael Johannes Garbers from Stampriet scooped most of the available awards including the ultimate prize, Champion of Champions Trophy, in the interbreed category. Garbers says he is pleased with the award since the grand champion ewe is also the mother of the ram.

“The ram is extraordinary and I am proud of it. The judges made the right decision,” he points out. He is quick to add that credit should similarly be given to the animal and not the breeder alone.

“Although I claim this prize, it is important to note that the ultimate winner here is the animal,” he emphasised. Garbers later thanked Bank Windhoek and his parents for their support.

“I really appreciate it,” he says.

The Small Livestock Section awards were hosted in collaboration with Feedmaster and the Namibia Meat Board. Below are the list of winners in various Bank Windhoek-sponsored categories:

