Small stock arena buzzing with excitement for two top-notch events

Deon Schlechter

WINDHOEK - Two of the most sought-after small stock events of the year are approaching fast and stock-breeders are licking their lips for these major occasions: The Production Auction of Xico Coetzee on July 4 and the Top-5 competition for small stock breeds at the annual Biltongfees at the United Sports Grounds in Windhoek.

Both events will once again be the ideal venue for small scale, communal and commercial breeders to showcase their best and also acquire exceptional genetics.

Young upcoming farmer Xico Coetzee is the defending champion to this year’s Top-5 after a Boer goat ram of his named “JB” was crowned Champion of Champions at the 18th edition of the Biltongfees.

The Top-5 competition attracts the top-five small stock breeds from some of the best breeders in the country and it will take a lot of head scratching again for the judges before this year’s Champion of Champions will leave the arena.

But for this week, all eyes will be on Coetzee’s production auction which starts at 18:00 on Thursday evening.

Two of the most exotic Boer goats will be on offer and record-prices can be expected when Coetzee’s goat called Rocco and Dirk Louw’s goat called Whitey will enter the ring. Whitey is a top-breeding sire who has already fetched a price of N$41 000 last year while Rocco could easily also sail into that price bracket. He was also the Namibian senior and reserve grand champion three years ago.

Sponsored by NutriFeeds, the event will act as a boost to young farmers and upcoming farmers and will attract some 25 000 visitors over two days: July 26 and July 27.

The cream of the crop of Van Rooy, Damara, Boer goats, Kalahari Red, and Veldmaster will compete against each other before the champion of champions will be announced.

“Breeders and producers have expressed extraordinary interest in the second edition of the popular competition and it is expected that all 150 available slots for the Top-5 competition will be lapped up in no time, says organizer Zirk Coetzee.

Coetzee told Farmers Forum this exciting addition to the festival could grow into a full-blown livestock show, second to only the Windhoek Show.

“Last year’s event unveiled the potential of our initiative and from here on, we can just look forward to an even bigger and better show which will also introduce a Top-5 competition for cattle breeds,” he noted.

Coetzee stressed that it is also the perfect venue for communal and emerging farmers near Windhoek to compete at an entirely different level and up their game. “We see the exceptional genetics of some of these farmers and this is the ideal opportunity for all breeders - big and small – to show their mettle,” Coetzee said.

2019-07-02 10:35:35 4 hours ago