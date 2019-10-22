Smugglers nabbed in wildlife haul

WINDHOEK - A total of 22 wildlife products have been seized this month alone, the ministry of environment confirmed this week. The joint operations are being conducted by the intelligence and investigation unit of the ministry of environment in conjunction with the Namibian police.

According to the latest information, the seized wildlife products include four elephant tusks, one giraffe, one buffalo, two kudu horns, seven kudu skin pieces, one civet, four warthogs, and a clawless otter.

The wildlife crime statistics, which are from 14 to 20 October, happened mainly in the Zambezi, Kunene, Omaheke, Otjozondjupa and Kavango East regions.

The ministry also indicated that a firearm was seized, and a vehicle was also apprehended.

At the same time, a total number of eight new cases were registered with 16 suspects arrested.

The ministry also revealed that there were no suspects arrested on rhino poaching or trafficking cases.

Further, two suspects have been arrested on elephant poaching or trafficking cases.

Some of the arrested suspects include Mulongwe Helga and Siseho Timothy Lutangu who were charged for contravening section 4 (1) (a) of Controlled Wildlife Products and Trade Act 9 of 2008, as amended Act 6 of 2017.

They were arrested in possession of buffalo meat in Zambezi.

Another suspect is Mwananyambe Christopher Simasiku who was arrested for being in possession of a hunting rifle in Zambezi.

He was charged for contravening the Arms and Ammunition Act 7 of 1996, as well as unlawful possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Mwananyambe Mike Simataa was also arrested for supplying unlicensed firearms in the same region.

Meanwhile, Ukukanavi Tjambiru was arrested for hunting, specially protected game of giraffe in the Kamanjab area of Kunene.

In Divundu, Petrus Thikusho was arrested for being in possession of two kudu horns, seven kudu skin pieces and a civet skin.

Again, in Zambezi, Richard Kaunge, Danny Mwiya, Mayanwa Mabuku, Silwimbo Mwenda, Kavanje Kavanje and Simasiku Nalishebo who are all Zambian nationals were arrested for illegally hunting four warthogs.

Furthermore, Manyando Ndelwa also a Zambian national was arrested for being in possession of a clawless otter carcass in Zambezi.

Sinkumba Hausiku and Fredrick David were arrested for contravening section 4 (1) (a) and (b) of Controlled Wildlife Products and Trade Act 9 of 2008, as amended Act 6 of 2017.

They were arrested for being in possession of four elephant tusks, while the vehicle they used was also apprehended.

Statistics also show that Sebastian Chihinga Yeta was arrested for allegedly being in possession of a hunting rifle and 14 ammunitions in Rundu, while Hafeni Himbondi was arrested in possession of a pangolin skin in Grootfontein.

Daniel Shilongo Tuhafeni, Frans Ngulofi Kapuku, Timotheus Kambindu were all arrested in possession of a hunting rifle and 16 ammunitions in Outjo.

Reagan Musweu, Chrissy Mukena Mukena, Mutungura Phesters Kaila and Fred Mwabi were also arrested for being in possession of a hunting rifle and 18 ammunitions in Grootfontein.

Moreover, Daniel Shikomba Shilongo and Efraim Uugwanga Ashimbanga were arrested for allegedly poaching a rhino calf in Otjozondjupa.

Additionally, a rhino was also poached in the Omaheke and all the accused persons were remanded in custody.

The suspects are Gideon Gao-Naseb, Timotheus Marando Kasera, Champion Haraseb and David Sheehama.

Other six accused persons were also remanded in custody for illegally being in possession of six pangolin skins, a live pangolin, a python skin and a pistol in Otjozondjupa.

These suspects are Kaulikulwa Joel Tulina, Hango Theophelus, Kandume Jacob, Wilhelm Paavo Sitentu, Nambala Sakaria, and Nangolo Asser.





2019-10-22 07:16:04 | 14 hours ago