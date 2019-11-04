Social media campaigning could leave out some voters Staff Reporter Front Page News Khomas

×

Steven Klukowski

KEETMANSHOOP – With the trend of political parties opting to launch their campaigns more on social media, New Era gauged the views of some //Kharas residents on this new political phenomenon.

Mac Hanse felt that this style of political campaigning can be good, provided it is done in a correct manner. “Proper control measures should be placed due to the freedom of posting anything on social media platforms,” he said.

Hanse further expressed concern that anybody can tarnish the other person’s character without being held accountable or reprimanded because there is potential abuse of social media.

The one disadvantage, according to Hanse, of using social media platforms for campaigning is that some of the elderly will be left out. “Some of our older people, especially in the remote areas, do not have internet access or lack the needed information communication skills to make use of social media,” he said.

He reasoned that other media platforms such as television, newspapers and radio should be applied when campaigning for the upcoming elections.

Grace Witbooi, who is part of the youth, emphasised that political campaigning on social media platforms will benefit the youth as the new generation, mostly.

“In addition, more people can now have access to information emanating from these campaigns,” she said. Witbooi however expressed the fear that those not able to access social media will be left out, hence the need for additional coverage through print and electronic media platforms.



2019-11-04 07:10:06 | 4 hours ago