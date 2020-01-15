Social Reflection: A letter from me to you Staff Reporter Youth Khomas

Dear reader,

Allow me to wish you a happy New Year. The journey has been long since last year, and here we are. Another year: ready to set things in motion; ready to brace topics, encourage, motivate and educate. Allow me the opportunity to thank you for reading this column, for giving me feedback and for growing with me. May this year be as good and better as the previous.

At the beginning of each year, we are filled with a sensation one cannot truly put into words. It is an omnipresence of strength and a want to persevere. What once seemed impossible seem to be at arm’s reach. What once felt like too much work is attainable. Those dreams and ambitions seem like a mere resolution away. Interesting enough, the cynicism of some shows itself like never before. They ask, what makes this year any different from the others?

Well, you are different. There is a part of you that is adamant it will break off old habits. There is a peace within you that comes from deep within your soul. You are looking at a new decade and you are amped because it is a new leaf, a new year and a new opportunity.

Allow me to invite you to join me in an old tradition.

For 4 years, I have written letters to myself. This letter is intended to be read at the end of the year. Come twelve months from now, you will read this letter, looking back at everything you professed and you will have conquered. This letter will remind you of where you are coming from, where you are going and how far you have come since January.

Allow yourself a moment to believe that indeed all is possible. Every single dream, resolution and goal is possible. All it requires is you to be able to set realistic day-today goals that set you one step closer to your end goal.

If ever you needed someone to believe in you, I do.

So, go ahead. Take that pen; write that letter to yourself, and twelve months from now, you will read and be glad you wrote it.

From one powerhouse to another,

Mavis

