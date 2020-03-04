Social reflection - Be teachable Staff Reporter Youth Khomas

Every situation provides an opportunity to teach or be taught, however, this requires one to have the viewpoint of being teachable. This is the thinking with which I approach all things in life. I have long since made peace with the fact that there will always be something you do not know, a book you have not read and a philosophy you are yet to discover. It was not until I was 24 years that I came to appreciate the value in being teachable, because for as long as I can remember I always felt that I needed to be one step ahead, one too many books read and informed. Wrongfully, I believed that for as long as I kept on reading as many books as I can get my hands on, I would be able to deem myself an intellectual. I later discovered that a true intellect understands that there is always something to learn, given any situation.

I took several steps back, allowed myself to change my perspective and take on a learning mentality, ensuring that I did not strive to always be the well versed one in a room, but rather the learner. This changed my life drastically. It took me from a place of constantly needing to prove myself to whomsoever I was acquainted with, and instead, I could comfortably sit in the learning seat. It was in this that I found the true meaning in the Chinese proverb which states, “I never learn anything talking, I only learn when I ask questions.” It made me a student of life, and there has been no greater seat to be in. It takes the pressure of acting as though you have it all figured out, and instead admit that in actual fact, I am on a learning journey. One that holds surprise each day I wake up, and one that propels me forward in that I am always one day ahead of where I was yesterday.

After having launched my website last week, I received an immense amount of love and support from family and friends, and people who come across me on social platforms. This sparked an overflow of messages of inspiration that genuinely humbled me. The launch opened up a medium of communication that was not present before and had put people at ease to communicate that my life inspires them. Admittedly, this made me immensely uncomfortable, because it made me feel like I needed to have it all figured out and worse yet, that I am to live a life void of mistakes.

The truth is contrary to that because on this journey of self-realization and self-reflection, lies more curves than one can begin to count. One never truly has it figured out and no matter how many milestones you overcome, there will always be room to learn. Allow me a moment of truth.

No, I do not have it figured out. Heck, this has been the most trying time of my life. In my ability to be honest and transparent lies the room to manoeuvre. This allows me to make mistakes and figure myself out at my own pace. It takes my power back, and that in itself allows whoever sees my journey as inspiration to understand that this journey will be a joy ride, full of falls, mistakes and great moments of success.

The same kindness we extend to people is the same kindness we should extend to ourselves. This allows one to be patient with oneself. To grow with a learning mentality and to ease the pressure we place on ourselves. Life remains a journey.

Here’s to a life of learning and lessons. A life of falling and getting up. A life so full of beauty, that you are allowed to create the journey you deem fit for yourself, in as long as you do it with integrity and humility.

Here’s to a beautiful life.

From one Powerhouse to another,

Love Mavis

www.mavisbraga.com

2020-03-04 07:53:19 | 1 days ago