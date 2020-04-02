Social Reflections - 20 plenty has just become 8 ideas Staff Reporter Youth Khomas

Things are not going as we all envisioned they would. We started the year off with a zeal to achieve, to change the trajectory of our lives and ensure that we give this life thing all we have got. The beginning of this year came with changes, courage and bravery. Some people started on the business plans, others finally got into the gym and others started showing up for themselves.

However, right now... It must feel like, why bother… The Covid-19 virus has us confined to our homes and

nothing feels near normal. The truth is, the world is not functioning the way we have become accustomed to, which means that everyone is experiencing the turmoil. I am not going to pretend that everything is happygo- lucky, but I do want to encourage you to see the silver lining, no matter how thin, and far away it may seem. Here are 8 things you can do during the epidemic to ensure your goals are somewhat intact:

1. Work out at home

For many of us, this provides the perfect excuse to not work out. I mean, the news stipulate that the gym is

a high-risk area to contracting the coronavirus. Jokes aside, we are not going to lose sight of the fact that we need to stay healthy and we have body goals to attain. You can do home workouts and there are a variety of

2. Create your future

Currently, it feels like we can lay off the drive and just relax because if you look outside, nothing is normal.

However, the alternative is to use the time you now have on your hands to work on your dreams. Do the

research, create a plan of action, learn a new skill or sign up for an online class. The list is endless, but you are the driver of your dreams. You have to decide to work and make sure that this time is well utilized.

3. Appreciate your family

I know this one is hard to fathom, because when you spend 7 days a week, 19 hours a day looking at the same set of people, without the option of leaving... the love you feel for your family can start to dwindle. I get it, however, have you stopped to consider that there was a time in life was so busy that you used to wish you had more time on your hands to spend with your family. Yet, here is the time you longed for, and you are not appreciating it. Perceptive is important.

4. Work on your online presence

When last did you update your LinkedIn? When last did you care to ensure that your online presence aligns with your brand? You can be a CEO, social media curator or a medical doctor. Regardless. When you google your name, what pops up? How about we work to either fix that or better it? The world is fast-tracking in the digitalized era that your resume has to be updated.

5. Teach yourself a new skill

What have you always wanted to learn how to do? Is it graphics, videography, gardening, social media curating, cooking? I could go on forever about the skills one can work on, but I need you to figure out, what that is for you. For me, it is learning how to podcast, and that is exactly what I’m going to do.

6. Take care of yourself

Pamper yourself. Put on a face mask, wrap a white head towel around your head and ...... RELAX. Don’t

forget the soft music, because if we are going to pretend to be in a spa. We are going ALL out. Eat healthy and meditate. Just ensure your body, mind and soul are being taken care of.

7. Awaken your dreams

When the world is busy, we tend to forget our dreams, because there is no time to stop and think. Life happens so fast that checking in with your dreams, seems like a task that requires yet more time. Time you do not have.

However, it is now time that you do have.

8. Network

This is the perfect time to make connections with people and create a network. Depending on the industry in which you fall, you can reach out to people across the world that are in the same fraternity as you. Talk to someone, get a new perceptive on life, ask questions and meet new people virtually.

STEP OUT OF YOUR COMFORT ZONE.

Well…

I think you have plenty to do. Let’s get straight to it. Listen, I am not making light of the situation. What

I am, however, saying, is that we are all affected and it is best we do our best to ensure that we do not let our dreams slip in this time.

Remember, one small step forward is better than no step at all.

Happy Wednesday Powerhouse.

From one powerhouse to another,

Love, Mavis

Get in touch on Twitter- @mavisbraga

2020-04-02 11:47:46 | 9 hours ago