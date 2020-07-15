Social reflections - Debunking myths about therapy Staff Reporter Youth Khomas

×

Over the years, a close friend of mine would often tell me about her therapy sessions. Internally, I had a preconceived idea that therapy was for people with mental problems, and was reserved for those who could not handle life problems. My internalized beliefs about therapy came from my childhood when I had seen a therapist who reminded me of everything the movies depicted about therapy, she squarely made me feel like a nut-job and for the most part, made me feel like I had no grasp on my emotions. Henceforth I rejected the idea of therapy.

Until... life happened

Processing feelings requires a great deal of insight and although sharing with family and friends is instrumental in one’s healing process, there is a great deal of depth that lacks in the process. More often than not, the issues we face on a day-to-day basis are simply symptoms of a problem that is deep-rooted in our childhood, romantic, or life experiences. We then spend the majority of our time fixing symptoms as opposed to getting the root cause and thus, uprooting the true hurt. Admittedly, it may be that you will need to go through the process of finding the right therapist for you, however, it is well worthwhile to be able to decern why you operate the way you do and go through the process of healing from your past. Therapists are for people who are crazy.

lthough therapists are instrumental for people who suffer from mental health problems, they are not exclusively for that purpose alone. Allowing someone to journey with you through your mental jargon, to be able to create order in your thoughts, and help you determine the blind spots in your life, is important. Often, the people we speak to are not adequately equipped to pinpoint our personality flaws and strengths and do not have the professional background to see our blind spots.

Talking about my problems won’t solve them.

Well, no. Talking about your problems will not automatically solve them, however, sometimes we find ourselves knee-deep in a maze of thoughts that trying to pick them apart feels impossible. Further, our perception of what is happening may be flawed because when you are in the situation, your perception may be tainted. Allowing an objective eye to look into a matter, may give you a fresh perspective, which can very well be the solution to the problem.

All therapists are the same

If not one person can be the same, how then can an entire trade of professionals be the same? I implore anyone who is currently seeing a therapist and feeling like there is no progress to consider finding another because there is not a one size fit all therapist. In the same vane, I encourage anyone who is considering therapy open-minded to finding the therapist who works for you. You may be lucky enough to find that your first session with the first therapist you meet with is exactly what you need, or you may have to find another, whoever, do not give up, you will find the right one.

I will be forced to take medication

No, this is false, because although some people may suffer from clinical depression, sleeping disorders, or brain chemical imbalances and may need medication, majority cases do not need medication. Medication is purely by need, as per medical recommendation, and not universal.

The myths around therapy are plenty

However, if you feel that you need to talk to someone to help you through the process of uncovering who you are, understanding yourself, or healing from your past, I encourage you to see a therapist. It is life changing and truly allows one to understand oneself. Especially if you find yourself in slumps, having eating disorders, suffering from anxiety, or feeling overwhelmed by your emotions. It is perfectly normal to feel these things, the sooner we can get past the dogma, the sooner we can have a healthier mind.

I recommend my own therapist from Sinkala Psychologist available on 081 663 3513.

Here’s to a happier healthier you

From One Powerhouse to another

Love Mavis

Find me on Twitter - @MavisBraga

2020-07-15 15:44:31 | 13 hours ago