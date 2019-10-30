Son wants feuding family to unite Staff Reporter National Khomas

WINDHOEK – A man whose parents are embroiled in a legal tussle in an ongoing matter in the Ondangwa Magistrate’s Court has called on the family to smoke the peace pipe.

David Kalumbu’s father, Fillipus, was recently denied bail in the local court, following his arrest on charges of assault by threat, which allegedly included threatening to kill his estranged wife Magdalena Israel.

Contrary to media reports last week, which suggested that Fillipus has been suffering at the hands of his wife and children, David this week claimed that it was in fact his father who has been abusive towards their mother.

The couple have been married for 38 years, however, allegations of abuse on either side, are flying thick and fast.

David informed New Era that he, alongside his mother and siblings are not against their father being granted bail.

However, he wants the abuse against their mother to come to an end.

“Our mother suffered a great deal over the years. She has endured physical, psychological and emotional abuse for over 38 years. She now has a restraining order against him, which he has been violating,” explained David.

Last week, New Era reported that Fillipus has left the matrimonial home and is currently residing with family members since July 2018, following fallout with his wife and children.

The three daughters - Magrieda Kalumbu, Liina Kalumbu and Sunday Kalumbu - were charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after allegedly assaulting their father last year.

The three have since been released on bail of N$1 000 each.

In retaliation, the daughters opened a case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm against their father.

Fillipus was arrested while in the process of building a separate homestead for himself on the common communal property following consultations with the village headman.

His case will continue this Friday in the Ondangwa Magistrate’s Court.

