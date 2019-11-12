South Africa’s NAMC delegation visits Meatco Staff Reporter Farmers Forum Khomas

WINDHOEK - Meatco hosted a strategic engagement between a delegation from the National Agricultural Marketing Council (NAMC) of South Africa and Meatco representatives. According to Meatco marketing executive Isaac Nathinge, the engagement aimed at establishing and maintaining long-lasting and mutually beneficial bilateral ties between the two countries’ agricultural sectors. The delegation from NAMC had a session with Meatco’s quality assurance senior manager Dr Adrianatus Maseke and Nathinge before touring the abattoir to see first-hand how the world-renowned facility operates. After touring the abattoir, the delegation then went to view the Okapuka feedlot. NAMC’s strategic objectives are to increase market access for all market participants; promote the efficiency of the marketing of agricultural products; optimise export earnings from agricultural products, and enhance the viability of the agricultural sector.

