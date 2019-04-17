Southern Business School of Namibia graduates 548 students

WINDHOEK – Southern Business School of Namibia recently celebrated the success of their Diplomandi and Graduandi when they were conferred with their qualifications on April 05, 2019. With so many graduates, there were several days set aside so the students and their loved ones were truly able to enjoy their moment in the sun. A total of 548 students of different programmes and degrees were honoured and rewarded as a result of their hard work. This shows a steady increase in the number of students graduating each year from Southern Business School of Namibia.

Enrolments at Southern Business School Namibia has grown in numbers with an increasing number of students pursuing multiple degrees and programmes. More and more students are starting out with Higher Certificates, Diplomas and Advanced Diplomas and eventually enrolling for the Bachelor, Honours and Masters degrees with the Business School to continue their lifelong learning. The Diplomandi and Graduandi sacrificed a lot to obtain these NQA-recognised qualifications. Diligent work, focused on the material at hand, sleepless nights and more importantly being self-motivated and reliant enough to complete their programmes, have led to this moment of graduating. The different qualifications include Diplomas in Management (110 Diplomandi), Advanced Diploma in Management (20 Diplomandi, Bachelor of Business Administration (81 Graduandi), Bachelor of Policing Practice (14 Graduandi), Bachelor of Business Administration Honours (58 Graduandi), Bachelor of Policing Practice Honours (6 Graduandi) and Masters in Management (18 Graduandi).

In addition, a total number of 241 students completed the Higher Certificate in Management and the Higher Certificate in Paralegal Studies.

Albin Jacobs, Director of Southern Business School of Namibia presided over the graduation as Master of Ceremonies. He emphasised the need for education and educated people to continue to develop the economy of our country. “Today’s graduates juggle jobs, family, friends and a social life, whilst still managing to pursue tertiary education through distance learning at Southern Business School of Namibia. Often it is said that people take the easy road and don’t want to invest in themselves or their country. Higher Education through distance learning is a real and viable option when wanting to pursue tertiary education. These Southern Business School of Namibia Diplomandi and Graduandi prove that it can be done successfully,” said Jacobs.

