Spes Bona Motor Company offers amazing specials for February

A household name in Namibia for the last 44 years in terms of high-quality vehicles, Spes Bona Motor Company is offering unbelievable specials for Valentine’s Day. So, whether you want to buy a new or used vehicle for either you or your loved one then pop in at one of the Spes Bona locations in either Windhoek or Swakopmund to see what these automotive gurus can offer.

According to Branch Manager of Spes Bona’s Pre-Owned Division, Loran de Klerk, the specials will be running from 11 to 16 February and is comprised of a three-month payment holiday and, where necessary, deposit assistance on the wide variety of vehicles that range from the smallest hatchbacks to the largest luxury bakkies and SUV’s. As a home-brewed company with a reputation for honest business, Spes Bona is even able to offer financing for older models from 2011 upwards. However, he was quick to mention that the dates for the specials is not cast in stone and said the sales team would make a special effort to assist loyal customers even after the official special dates have passed.

De Klerk gave Woema some examples of the amazing specials, such as a 2012 model BMW X1 28i which was on sale for N$269 990 but has now been reduced to N$249 990. Another remarkable deal amongst many is a spotless 2012 model Toyota Fortuner 3L D4d 4x4 which was initially N$289 900 but which has been marked down to N$269 900.

“All our vehicles have the option of a mechanical warranty and all vehicles have been put the Automobile Association (AA) tests, including the AA’s mechanical reports. This is just on of the small ways in which Spes Bona is giving back to the nation,” de Klerk told Woema. He therefore invited interested customers to come in for a test drive on Mondays to Fridays from 07h30 to 17h00 and on Saturdays between 09h00 and 12h00.

According to their company website, Pieter Senekal, Managing Director of Spes Bona Motor Company, has always had a zeal for business and his relentless efforts and a passion for the motor vehicle industry have led to expansion of the business at a high rate.

Since 2003 Spes Bona has opened up a second pre-owned vehicle branch, introduced Auto Body Repair Centre as well as the Spes Bona Service Centre.

March 2008 saw the launch of the rental company called Spes Bona Rent A Car which make bold claim of being the most affordable car rental service in the country. With rentals starting at an unbelievable N$250 a day, subject to terms and conditions, the rental division works without credit cards and instead opts for a cash deposit, which is of course refundable provided the vehicle is not damaged. Offering tailor-made customer packages, Spes Bona Rent A Car also offers cross border services to South Africa and Botswana.

Spes Bona Motors has a long history in Namibia since they opened their first dealership opposite Windhoek Municipality in Independence Avenue. In 1983, Spes Bona Motors moved to their own premises in Independence Avenue, where you’ll find their Platinum Select division today. In 1988, after appointing a manager to run the Windhoek branch the Senekals expanded the operation with a dealership in South Africa’s Mosselbay. This soon led to the opening of a second branch in Mosselbay in 1994.

2019-02-14 10:27:53 1 months ago