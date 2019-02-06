Spinners ready for some night action under the stars …tonight at Windhoek Spin City

Donna Collins

SWAKOPMUND - Windhoek motorsport fans can enjoy the first night spinning show that will be held tonight at the Windhoek Spin City, being hosted by spinning promoter Joel Nambahu who has fired up the 2019 spinning programme with the first mid-week after dark event.

Nambahu who was instrumental in developing Windhoek Spin City in the capital some three years ago, told this reporter that this is the first time they are hosting a mid-week and night show in the country, calling his “Wreckless Wednesday Chill & Spin” shows the first of great things to come.

“Since we don’t have motorsport events happening during the week, the organisers decided Wednesday night’s are a good time for the guys (and girls) to engage in improving their spinning levels and put on a show for the crowds,” he explained,

“Spin City always provides a great form of entertainment for motorsport fans, and a good way of encouraging people to stay out of bars, whilst enjoying instead spinning action, demonstrated by some of our top local spinning contenders,” he added.

He also mentioned that one of the reasons they want to introduce spinning shows at night, in particular during the summer months, is because of the cooler temperatures, as the day shows are too hot, often causing cars to overheat and experience other technical problems.

“We are going to try and host these evening shows at least twice a month during summer, and start early from 18h30 to 22h00, with an entry fee of only N$20.”

Nambahu who is a quantity surveyor by profession has actively grown spinning in the country as a manager and promoter to encourage the youth to participate in this fun-filled motorsport activity. He has a fully packed 2019 Windhoek Spin City ‘Road Show’ programme lined-up.

Wednesday’s Chill & Spin , kicks off on the 20 date calendar, which run through to December, including spinning events being held at eight major towns such as Okahandja, Otjiwarongo, Ondangwa, Gobabis, Swakopmund, Keetmanshoop, Mariental and of course Windhoek. ,

He proudly tells you that last year, he took spinning shows to Ondangwa, Keepmanshoop, Gobabis and Mariental. Three of these towns he claims have been given the green light from the respective municipalities to build their own spinning facilities, which can now host future events.

Nambahu is also the father of two of Namibia’s major spinning ‘sensations’, which includes 12-year-old Noel ‘Hulk” a stunt performer, and 17-year-old Joel (Jnr) ‘ Wamboseun’ who clinched the 2017 ‘King of Spin’ title. These rising stars are amongst Namibia’s best, such as ‘Most Wanted’, Llewellyn, Monalito, Deamen 1000 and Bradley to mention but a few.

Nambahu mentioned that they are only staging club events at present, but are pushing for a national championship season with the Namibian Motorsport Federation (NMSF), where they are affiliated.

All the registered spinning clubs such as the coastal DSD (Drift Spin & Drag Motor Club), Midway Rehoboth Spinning Club, Okahandja Spinning & Drifting Club, as well as Windhoek Spin City Club are invited to participate in these events.

With a growth of spinning facilities up and running around the country and more sponsors getting involved, the future of spinning is looking good for 2019. Details can be found on Windhoek Spin City FB page.



