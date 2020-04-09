Sports development takes teamwork, dedication Otniel Hembapu Sports Khomas

To take Namibian sports to the desired heights, teamwork and unwavering dedication from all stakeholders will be needed throughout every step of the way, newly-appointed Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service Agnes Tjongarero asserted.

Speaking to the NBC Sport, a sister media outlet of this publication, Tjongarero also touched on the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has brought sporting events worldwide to a virtual standstill over the last couple of weeks.

Tjongarero, who was recently elevated to head of the sports ministry after having served as deputy minister at the same ministry before her recent appointment, urged athletes to keep safe and remain at home during the ongoing lockdown but implored them to keep fit and active from their respective bases.

“To the athletes, whatever sports you are doing, don’t stop training. You don’t want to be caught off guard when everything returns to normal. So, keep fit and keep safe,” she said.

On her appointment as minister in charge of Namibia’s sporting affairs and on the way forward, Tjongarero promised to do her utmost best to ensure Namibian sport realises its full potential and that all athletes are accorded an opportunity to showcase their talents. But above all, she pointed out that she alone will not be able to achieve all set objectives of the ministry and, thus, collaborative effort and unwavering dedication from all stakeholders will be key in advancing the broader agenda of sports development in the country.

“All I can say to the President is thank you for the trust bestowed upon me. It will be a joint effort from me and the team. We will do our utmost best to deliver,” added Tjongarero, former president of the Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC).

