Spotlight on thespian veteran actor, director, David Ndjavera

Onesmus Embula

Namibian thespian veteran David Ndjavera, is the mastermind director behind the production, Three Women and You, tackling the transgressions perpetrated against women from inception and continues to haunt them on a daily bases.

The play is scheduled for the National Theatre of Namibia (NTN) today and tomorrow night. David reiterates that directing Three Women and You involves thinking, creating and manifesting beyond clichéd articulations, which became a characterisation of the production commissioned by Tulinane Entertainment.

He aspires to offer an avant-garde approach towards the theme and content in a total experimentation with relevant issues pertaining to the concept of making theatre. “The expectation within the production is to witness the manifestation of strength through divine intervention”, he says adding that the concept is fueled by ancestral origins of women who endure and continue to endure hardship, saying ‘the three women’ portrays strength and willpower to overcome their burdens”.

More so, he highlights that the director’s expectation is to offer hope and optimism to the artist, as well as the audience member who regard God’s plight with the assurance of his protection and guidance. He further explains that the departing point in the production of Three Women and You is expected to bring a dramatic twist to depict the continued support of God as he never let up on his promises. “This time around the juxtaposition with the religious should provide a manifestation that reflects on the narrative of life in text, movement, composition, line and rhythm, and that reflects the cast of Three Women with the team’s specific understanding”.

David who holds a BA Degree (Honours), majoring in Acting/Directing and Film has been in the acting fraternity for over 30 years doing mainly stage acting. Alongside the theatre acting, he has acted in various films locally and internationally. He also portrayed various characters ranging from a Sangoma in “Joos and Ijambo” to a Pastor in “A ticket to become a Mayor” and “Katutura” as well as “Where others wavered,” which reflects the autobiography of Founding President Dr Sam Nujoma.

In addition, David is a renowned director and was awarded Best Director in 2016 and Best Actor award in 2014. He directed plays such as “Of Mice and Men” Ernst Steinberg, Wole Soyinga’s Play of Giants, “Nothing but the Truth” by John Kani, “The priest and the dying man” by Maruis de Sade and “Dinner for One” by Lauri Wylle as well as “The Actors nightmare” by Christopher Durang.

In short, he authored scripts including published works such as Two men and a baby (1989) The Evil that People Do (2000) To Serve and to Destroy (2001) Burning issues (2008) and Once bitten (2010) among others. His historical transcript in directing productions includes Art beat productions for the youth for four years consecutively. He has also been a mentor at Theatre zone for six years with the National theatre. Currently, he is an Art Lecturer at the College of The Arts (COTA) and a part time Lecturer for Arts Education at an Institute of High Learning.





