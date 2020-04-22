SPYL labels opposition ‘opportunists’ Kuzeeko Tjitemisa National Khomas

The Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) yesterday tore into opposition parties, labelling them ‘opportunists’ after the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) and Landless People’s Movement (LPM) laid charges against the ruling party for allegedly violating the state of emergency Covid-19 regulations.

The ruling party has been criticised for holding its 60th birthday ceremony on Sunday despite Covid-19 lockdown regulations discouraging public gatherings.

“These attacks are to any objective eye extremely opportunistic, lacking genuine concern for the country and credible substance in the absence of truthful evidence,” SPYL secretary Ephraim Nekongo said in a statement.

Swapo executive director Austin Samupwa dismissed claims on Monday that the party had violated Covid-19 regulations. Nekongo said the opposition wasted the time of the Namibian Police, as they ought to have allowed the force to deal with real pertinent issues affecting the nation.

“Our party and her leadership are the crafters of the law and social order that all peace-loving Namibians enjoy today; this is something which many opportunists such as the Democratic Turnhalle Alliance, now camouflaged as the PDM, fought against,” he said.

“While these movements choose to run daily on speculations and rumour-mongering, we will continue implementing solutions for the betterment of every Namibian. Solidarity – Freedom – Justice,” he said.

Nekongo went on to congratulate the party for what he termed a remarkable 60th anniversary. “Our party has witnessed an unprecedented history in Africa of stability and the peaceful transition of power in its leadership across three decades of an independent Namibia,” he said.

