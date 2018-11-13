SPYL membership cards go digital

OUTAPI - Swapo Vice-President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Saturday launched the Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) digitalised membership card on Saturday at Outapi.

Nandi-Ndaitwah also serves as the Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation.

The e-card, as it will be known, is envisioned to boost the number of new youth members to the party.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said the new card will also aid the league to know all its members across the country and reduce the time spent at registration points and offices as well as cut costs currently incurred through the manual process.

“The digitalised system shall help fast-tracking the recruitment process of new members and improve the workflow processes and competency,” Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

The e-card, which is expected to be rolled out to the rest of the Swapo wings, is further envisaged to foster accountability and trust at the regional and national level.

The Swapo VP thus appealed to the youth to give factual information when registering for membership.

In the same vein, she also called on the youth to look into the possibility of establishing a programme that prepares the young ones to fully embrace the responsibilities of the party and that of the country at large. Equally, Nandi-Ndaitwah said the party will continue to pay attention to the needs of the youth including young women.She said the party will also continue to further create employment opportunities for the youth to become employers in order to contribute to the fight to eradicate poverty and inequality.

Nandi-Ndaitwah applauded the youth for its urban agriculture initiative.She said the initiative is vital as it gives participants the necessary skills that may be used in wider agricultural projects.

The programme is further said to create skills that may be used in other agricultural projects and contribute to food security.

