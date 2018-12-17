SPYL mourns murdered functionary

Nuusita Ashipala

ONGWEDIVA - The Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) has condemned the brutal atrocities perpetrated against women and children following the killing of its Elim District Secretary in Omusati Region Annastasia Iipumbu-Shivute allegedly at the hands of her husband on Thursday.



“The Swapo Party Youth League condemns all barbaric and horrific acts committed towards women and children. We sincerely call and encourage all stakeholders to fast track intervention to help end such horrible incidents,” stated SPYL Secretary Ephraim Nekongo.

The 33-year-old Iipumbu-Shivute was shot dead in an alleged love rage by her 46-year-old husband Benjamin Shivute who also turned the gun on himself at the neighbour’s house at Ehenye in Oshakati.



The wife allegedly ran to the neighbours to seek refuge from her husband where the double-murder occurred.

According to Sergeant Frieda Shikole of the Public Relations Office in Oshana Region, the couple had an argument prior to the shooting.

“The victim ran to the neighbours house after they had an argument and the suspect followed her and shot her and thereafter shot himself in the head,” Shikole said.



