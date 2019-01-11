Standard Bank partners in educating orphans and vulnerable girls

Steven Klukowski

WINDHOEK - As part of its corporate social responsibility, Standard Bank Namibia has donated over N$640 000 to the Forum for African Women Educationalists in Namibia (Fawena).

The money was handed over during a ceremony recently held in the capital.

During the ceremony, Standard Bank Namibia’s Head of Marketing, Communications and Corporate Social Investment Magreth Mengo told the audience that the ‘Blue Bank’ was proud to be associated with Fawena since 2009.

“As a bank, our involvement with Fawena is inspired by a quote from Benjamin Franklin who once said; ‘an investment in knowledge pays the best interest’,” she said.

Mengo said the beneficiaries, who are studying at tertiary institutions are doing exceptionally well, whilst the ones that are still at formal school are also empowered to become engineers, doctors, nurses, teachers and business people.

“Testimonies from learners every year make us all at Standard Bank Namibia proud, that through the Fawena Project we are playing our part in changing the behaviour and attitudes of learners from disadvantaged backgrounds in the classroom,” she elaborated.

Mengo furthermore expressed the bank’s delight on the positive results brought about by the assistances as reflected by improved physical appearances as well as interpersonal skills of the beneficiaries with other learners and teachers, alike. In addition, Mengo said, “it is priceless to hear beneficiaries saying that they are now focused on their studies more than ever since they no longer have to worry about school uniforms, books, travel expenses and toiletries.”

Reciting testimony to the success of this initiative was Aune Amuthenu, a learner at Ella Du Plessis Secondary School. Amuthenu expressed her gratitude towards to Standard Bank for providing her with all her essential basic needs such as toiletries, transport money, stationery and school uniform. She said the assistance has helped her to regain her confidence as she is no longer bullied by other learners because of her torn shoes and uniform.

“Standard Bank has brought peace into my life, I am privileged as today I am exempted from paying school hostel fees, and it’s all thanks to Standard Bank. My parents could not afford this,” Amuthenu said.

Mengo singled out Belinda !Gaes, as one of former beneficiaries, who serves as evidence to fruit- bearing results of the Fawena project. !Gaes graduated with a Bachelor Degree of Accounting from the Namibia University of Science and Technology. She is currently working as a Finance Officer at the Fawerna Head Office in Windhoek.

“Her achievement, despite her circumstances, is truly inspirational,” Mengo concluded. Over the past nine years, at least one thousand orphans and vulnerable children at various secondary schools countrywide have benefited from Standard Bank Namibia’s generous sponsorships.

Fawena is a non-governmental organisation founded in 1992. It is currently operating in 34 African countries. In Namibia, the organisation’s National Chapter opened its office in 1992 with the support of the Ministry of Education. Fawena’s goal is to increase access, improve retention and enhance the quality education for girls and women in Namibia.

