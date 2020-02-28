Star of the Week: 26 residents of Aranos Staff Reporter Focus Khomas

×

Our Star of the Week goes out to 26 residents of Aranos, who are part of the inspirational Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia. The group meets every day to make bricks that will be used to construct proper houses for themselves and their families. According to the chairperson of the “Ada /gui” saving group, Willem Dirkse, the list of beneficiaries was approved in December and the members of his group recently started meeting every day to make bricks to speed up the construction of their houses. There are more than 32 saving groups with 889 members in the Hardap region who have saved over N$399 000, while Aranos has three saving groups with 90 members. Well done!

2020-02-28 06:40:27 | 8 hours ago