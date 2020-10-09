Star of the Week - Beatrice Masilingi Staff Reporter National Khomas

Our Star of the Week is Namibia’s sprinting sensation Beatrice Masilingi, who on Saturday destroyed a strong field of challengers to win the women’s 400m race in a record time of 50.99 seconds during the Kip Keino Classic World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting in Nairobi, Kenya. Masilingi’s winning time of 50.99 seconds also saw her breaking the previous record of 51.19 seconds set by Sudan’s Nawal El Jack, and equally saw her improve her personal best time of 52.19.



2020-10-09 09:54:15 | 16 hours ago