Star of the Week - Bience Gawanas

Staff Reporter   Focus   Khomas
Our Star of the Week is no other than our very own Bience Gawanas who was last week elected to the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) board of trustees for the next three years. Gawanas is currently the United Nations secretary general’s special advisor to Africa. The IPPF is a global organisation that promotes sexual and reproductive health and advocates the rights of individuals to make their own choice on family planning. We acknowledge Gawanas for being a real Namibian ambassador.


2020-05-22 10:44:35 | 2 hours ago
