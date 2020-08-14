Star of the week - Debmarine Namibia Staff Reporter Focus Khomas

×

Our star of the week is none other than Debmarine Namibia which acquired a Covid-19 PCR testing machine that is licensed to conduct Covid-19 tests valued at more than N$3.6 million, along with 10 000 testing kits. The leading marine diamond mining company teamed up with the University of Namibia (Unam) School of Medicine to conduct tests. “We can clear 140 tests per day. We commit to use them to run tests, but also mine the data we collect to conduct research and make a scientific contribution to the body of knowledge that deals with fighting disease outbreaks,” informed Unam Vice-Chancellor Kenneth Matengu.

2020-08-14 09:47:59 | 2 days ago