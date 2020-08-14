  • August 16th, 2020



Star of the week - Debmarine Namibia

Star of the week - Debmarine Namibia

Staff Reporter   Focus   Khomas
1,091
0

Our star of the week is none other than Debmarine Namibia which acquired a Covid-19 PCR testing machine that is licensed to conduct Covid-19 tests valued at more than N$3.6 million, along with 10 000 testing kits. The leading marine diamond mining company teamed up with the University of Namibia (Unam) School of Medicine to conduct tests. “We can clear 140 tests per day. We commit to use them to run tests, but also mine the data we collect to conduct research and make a scientific contribution to the body of knowledge that deals with fighting disease outbreaks,” informed Unam Vice-Chancellor Kenneth Matengu.


Staff Reporter
2020-08-14 09:47:59 | 2 days ago
Star of the week - Debmarine Namibia

1 Comments

  1. User
    Gina Santos

