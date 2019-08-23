Star of the Week: Dr Helena Ndume

Our Star of the Week goes to eye surgeon Dr Helena Ndume and five other ophthalmologists from Namibia and the United States of America (USA). Notable for her charitable work amongst sufferers of eye-related illnesses in Namibia, Ndume and her team have been restoring sight to hundreds of patients at the Engela District Hospital since last week.

The team has to date restored sight for at least 350 patients, the majority of whom are pensioners.

At least 427 patients from various regions have registered for the eye campaign at Engela.

The campaign at Engela ends today.

The annual eye campaign is hosted in collaboration with the USA-based Alcon Laboratories that provides consumables used during the campaign, as well as See International which provides for the American doctors in the campaign.

So far this year the team has operated on 383 patients in Rundu and 403 in Oshakati.

The team also visited the Democratic Republic of Congo where they operated on 187 patients.

They will round up this yearly campaign in Oshikuku next month.



2019-08-23 07:42:00 9 hours ago