Star of the week: Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) Staff Reporter Focus Khomas

Our star of the week goes to the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) for not bowing down to political pressure in enforcing the Electoral Act to the letter. The ECN stuck to the law in strictly applying Article 47 of the Namibian Constitution by enforcing party members who are employed in the public service as well as the national council, regional and local authorities to resign first before they are nominated as candidates for political office.

The ECN’s decision led to mass resignations, especially on the part of the ruling party, whose 16 of the 17 affected by the Act, quit their respective jobs to contest for seats in the National Assembly next month on the party ticket.

2019-10-18 07:42:14 | 21 hours ago