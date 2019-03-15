Star of the Week: Elsa Laubscher

Our Star of the Week is the Aroab Village Council under the leadership of its secretary Elsa Laubscher. Aroab Village Council has put a zero-tolerance approach towards squatting and they set a good example to other settlements, villages and towns in Namibia where there is a proliferation of shacks and the problems these ramshackle settlements bring about. In terms of the ongoing Build Together project at the village, the council has its own revolving fund, as the payments are coming from the members. It is with this revolving fund that council decided to help 17 beneficiaries with an amount of N$ 1.1 million. It relocated all people from the informal settlement to social houses built a few years back.

