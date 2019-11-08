Star of the Week: Fabina Nditoudja Hangula Staff Reporter Focus Khomas

Our Star of the Week is Fabina Nditoudja Hangula who was promoted to the rank of senior correctional officer by Namibian Correctional Service Commissioner-General Raphael Tuhafeni Hamunyela. This came after she without hesitation assisted another woman who was in labour to safely deliver her baby while she was on patrol as part of the Operation Kalahari Desert. She assisted Lavinia Kashile, who was in labour, deliver a healthy baby girl. Kashile and her baby girl who is named after Hangula and nicknamed ‘Kalahari,’ were discharged from hospital two week ago.

“Hence the senior management committee of the NCS agreed, as a token of appreciation for the job well done, to promote our heroine, CO1 Hangula to the rank of Senior Correctional officer: Grade 10, Integrated Security at Windhoek correctional facility with immediate effect,” stated Hamunyela at a media briefing this week.

