  • February 17th, 2020



Star of the week - Ministry of Defence

Staff Reporter   Focus   Khomas
Our star of the week goes to the Ministry of Defence for setting up a military mobile hospital at Hosea Kutako International Airport to be used as an isolation unit for coronavirus. The death toll in China from coronavirus by Wednesday stood at 1 113, with the number of confirmed cases nationwide totaling 44 653. Two deaths have been recorded outside mainland China – one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines.   Indeed there is a need for coordination of all stakeholders that includes government agencies, the private sector and partners for effective preparedness and response.


Staff Reporter
2020-02-14 07:20:27 | 3 days ago
