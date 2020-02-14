Star of the week - Ministry of Defence Staff Reporter Focus Khomas

Our star of the week goes to the Ministry of Defence for setting up a military mobile hospital at Hosea Kutako International Airport to be used as an isolation unit for coronavirus. The death toll in China from coronavirus by Wednesday stood at 1 113, with the number of confirmed cases nationwide totaling 44 653. Two deaths have been recorded outside mainland China – one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines. Indeed there is a need for coordination of all stakeholders that includes government agencies, the private sector and partners for effective preparedness and response.

