Star of the Week: Namibian Annual Music Awards (Namas) committee

Our Star of the Week goes to the 2019 Namibian Annual Music Awards (Namas) committee for availing a whooping and massive cash incentive of N$250 000 for the Artist of the Year.

MTC’s Tim Ekandjo said the ‘Artist of the Year’ is a new category which has been added to the awards and will see the best talent in Namibia. “Whether being male or female, compete in this category on an equal platform for the accolade of the overall Best Artist of the Year in Namibia,” advised Ekandjo.

The winner of ‘Artist of the Year’ will be decided by the highest score recorded from the judges’ vote awarded to the winners of the Best Male and Best Female categories. According to Namas committee, Best Male and Female Artists will receive N$ 100,000 per category while ‘Artist of the Year’ has been allocated N$ 150,000, that ultimately means ‘Artist of the Year’ walks away with an N$ 250 000 cash prize. The annual musical showcase is a collaboration between MTC and NBC.

2019-03-29 09:09:16 3 days ago