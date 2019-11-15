Star of the Week : Namibia’s T13 Para-athlete Johannes Nambala Staff Reporter Focus Khomas

Our Star of the Week is Namibia’s T13 Para-athlete Johannes Nambala, who on Wednesday scooped a bronze medal in the men’s T13 100m race at the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai. Wednesday’s bronze medal follows hot on the heels of the gold medal he won last Saturday in the men’s T13 400m, which marked the country’s first gold medal. After winning the bronze, Nambala said: “I always have a slow start in the 100m but I am happy for winning another medal for my country. I am now going back home to continue training harder as competition is getting tough with a lot of young athletes coming onto the scene.”

