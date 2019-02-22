Star of the Week: Ohangwena Regional Governor Usko Nghaamwa

Our Star of the Week goes to Ohangwena Regional Governor Usko Nghaamwa who has continued to demonstrate generosity towards regional education by coming to the rescue of Ndilula Naikaku Primary School in Eenhana Circuit.

Nghaamwa spent N$17 500 of his own money to renovate a block of three classrooms recently blown-off by a storm.

Over 50 learners relocated to an overcrowded classroom return to their learning space in three days. Nghaamwa said his instantaneous reaction when he heard about the plight of the school was to look into ways to remedy the situation.

He said not only were over 50 learners in the affected classrooms had to be placed in another overcrowded classroom, studying materials including learners’ books were destroyed by the rainy storm. Nghaamwa said the contribution he makes to education is geared towards having educated youth that can transform Namibia economically and industrially in the future.

“We have done our part, but we need to ensure that our future generation is educated to move Namibia forward. If we leave them to languish in poverty, we will have foreigners coming to take our natural resources,” said Nghaamwa.

