Star of the Week: Petrus Kambala

Our Star of the Week goes to the Councillor of Onyaanya Constituency in the Oshikoto Region, Petrus Kambala, who has given up part of his entertainment allowance to support eight starving households in the area. “I was touched by the dire state of learners at Oshilungu School in my constituency who attend classes on empty stomachs on a regular basis,” said Kambala. He said the school feeding programme is the only source of food the learners have. “This is why I have surrendered my entertainment allowances in order to buy and donate food to the eight houses that have been identified as the neediest,” stressed Kambala. He notified New Era that suppliers have already started submitting their bids to the council and when approved, the food will be distributed with immediate effect. He mentioned the rifeness of hunger in animals and humans and further appealed to the government to speed up the implementation of the drought relief programme.

2019-06-14 09:34:28 21 hours ago